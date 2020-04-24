Pandemic, oil crisis to take a toll on Kerala’s remittance economy

ERNAKULAM : The covid-19-led crisis has sucked the lifeblood out of Kerala’s remittance economy, with Gulf nations struggling to accommodate migrant workers following a demand slowdown due to the global pandemic and the consequent crash in oil prices.

The World Bank has predicted that non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits into the country will fall 23% this week—the sharpest decline in recent history—and Kerala, which receives over ₹1 trillion in remittances, may be the worst hit among states.

The projected fall is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country, the World Bank said. It will have a huge impact on the 10 million people from India who are in the Gulf, especially for Kerala, which accounts for 2.5 million migrants.

One out of every four people in the Gulf region is a Malayali, while every fifth house in Kerala belongs to an expat from the Gulf.

In Malappuram district, every second house belongs to a Gulf expat, shows ‘The Kerala Migration Survey 2018’, by research institute Centre for Development Studies, or CDS.

NRIs living in the Gulf are a lifeline for Kerala’s economy. With a 50-year-old tradition linked to West Asia, the state houses everything from ‘gold souks’ (gold markets) and ‘Gulf bazars’ (cheap electronics from Naif, among others) to rural hotels serving Arab-style grilled chicken. The remittance pipeline fuels almost one-third of the Kerala’s gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Kerala is expecting a 15% decline in remittances this year, which is almost what it was two years ago, said S. Irudaya Rajan, a migration expert and co-author of the CDS report. Irudayarajan is also a member of the task force set up by the Kerala government to assess the covid-19 impact.

“It will all depend on how the Gulf is going to work after the lockdown. With the oil prices crash, how many will lose jobs, and how many of them will be paid salary during the lockdown, I think these things will decide the future course of action," he said

