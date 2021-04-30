Subscribe
Home >News >India >Pandemic once in a century crisis: Government

Pandemic once in a century crisis: Government

Premium
The meeting also discussed efforts of central and state authorities to step up healthcare infrastructure, including ramping up hospital beds and oxygen facilities and resolving issues in production, storage and transport of oxygen.. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP)
1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Modi urged the ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback and emphasised on the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed

New Delhi: Calling the coronavirus pandemic “once in a century crisis", the council of central ministers on Friday said it has thrown a big challenge to the world and assured that all arms of the government were working together to deal with the situation.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reviewed all the steps taken in the last 14 months by the central and state authorities to contain the pandemic, said an official statement.

The statement said many vaccine candidates to fight back the pandemic were at various stages of approval and induction. India currently manufactures two vaccines. More than 15 crore vaccinations have been administered as on date, the statement said.

Modi urged the ministers to stay in touch with people of their respective regions, help them and keep getting their feedback, the statement said. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the need to ensure that issues at the local level are promptly identified and addressed.

The meeting also discussed efforts of central and state authorities to step up healthcare infrastructure, including ramping up hospital beds and oxygen facilities and resolving issues in production, storage and transport of oxygen. The council also looked in to the availability of essential medicines and steps being taken to improve supplies. The meeting was held through video conferencing. (en

