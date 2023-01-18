Home / News / India /  Pandemic policy must be a defining part of health policy: Minister Pawar

New Delhi: Pandemic policy must be a defining part of our health policy as any health crisis today leads to an economic crisis, minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing the first Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency at Thiruvananthapuram, Pawar noted that pandemic prevention, preparedness and response require diverse multi-sectoral, multi-agency coordinated efforts.

She emphasized on the need for strengthening and empowering communities to become resilient to future health emergencies. “Covid-19 will not be the last pandemic. The learnings must form the agenda for our preparedness and response together. We need to diversify our capabilities and ensure that collectively, we preserve ourselves in the face of any health crisis," stated Pawar.

She also underscored the importance of building resilient health systems and investing in lifesaving vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

S.V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, emphasized on need to align agendas for preparedness and response to meet any health emergencies.

“We should be prepared to collectively meet any health challenges in the future, he stated.

Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary, highlighted India’s aim to achieve convergence in discussions across various multilateral fora engaged in health cooperation, as chair of the G20 Presidency.

“Three priorities for the G20 Health Track include-- health emergencies, prevention, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in pharmaceutical sector, digital health innovations and solutions to aid universal health coverage and improve healthcare service delivery," said Bhushan.

The Indonesian and Brazilian troika members appreciated and commended the Indian Presidency for setting up the three health priorities. They stated that the pandemic has given an opportunity to strengthen health systems and the need today is to accelerate efforts to ensure universal health coverage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
