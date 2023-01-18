Pandemic policy must be a defining part of health policy: Minister Pawar1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Pawar emphasized on the need for strengthening and empowering communities to become resilient to future health emergencies
Pawar emphasized on the need for strengthening and empowering communities to become resilient to future health emergencies
New Delhi: Pandemic policy must be a defining part of our health policy as any health crisis today leads to an economic crisis, minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday.