Pandemic presents opportunity for India to attract investments: NPCI chief

New Delhi: The Indian financial sector has done a lot of innovation in the digital space and the Covid-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for the country to attract global investments, NPCI head Dilip Asbe said on Wednesday.

"This is the opportunity for all of us to showcase what we have done in India, whether it's innovation led policies by the RBI or the government.

"A lot of hard work has been done by banks and financial institutions and fintech community to show the actual innovation that we have done in India,"Asbe said at the Global Fintech Fest 2020.

The virtual event has been organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and other industry players.

Asbe said it is the right time to attract investors and showcase the Indian ecosystem.

"Now we have the opportunity...I think we should attract as much of investment as we can from the worldwide," he said.

Asbe also talked about the hard work put in by the NPCI in the last three-four months and said it has lined up several new products.

On day one of the two-day Global Fintech Fest, NPCI launched the UPI AutoPay functionality for recurring payments of up to ₹2,000.

Through this facility, introduced under UPI 2.0, customers can enable recurring e-mandate using any UPI application for recurring payments like mobile bills, electricity bills, EMI payments, entertainment/OTT subscriptions, insurance, mutual funds, transit/metro payments, among others, of up to ₹2,000.

If the amount exceeds ₹2,000, customers will have to execute every mandate with UPI PIN.

Asbe said NPCI is also working to enhance digital transactions by the merchant community and is trying to create an ecosystem with something like a "soft PoS" (point of sale).

Soft PoS provides a cost-effective card acceptance solution to micro-merchants and small businesses and eliminates the need to invest in a PoS device.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via