Pandemic prompts Indians to buy home-cleaning products, shop more online: survey

NEW DELHI: The onset of the coronavirus pandemic reset shopping behaviour of urban Indian households, prompting them to shop more online, buy more home-cleaning products, increase consumption of alcohol and stockpile groceries in 2020, according to findings of a global research conducted by YouGov across 17 markets.

The white paper--International FMCG report 2021--is based on over 18,000 interviews and maps the changes brought about by the pandemic on consumption habits across households in 2020. In urban India, a total of 1,019 consumers were surveyed. The survey also explored whether consumers are likely to stick with these habits in 2021.

In fact, four of five urban Indian consumers surveyed by YouGov agreed that the pandemic has changed their shopping habits. Across all markets, a plurality of consumers said their shopping habits have altered because of the pandemic, with the highest numbers coming from India (81%) and Mexico (83%), London-based research firm YouGov said in a release shared on Wednesday.

In 2020, urban Indians consumed more dairy items (53%) while consumption of chilled ready meals remained static. In India, two-thirds (66%) increased their consumption of fruits and vegetables while only 8% reported a decline. Consumption of alcohol increased for three in ten urban Indians (29%). In fact, India (29%) and China (27%) were the leading markets where people said that they have consumed more alcohol during the pandemic. More than a third (36%) of urban Indians reported a decrease in their purchase of personal care and cosmetics products.

Across India, consumers also expanded their product basket while rationalising on certain categories such as personal care products. Over 60% of those surveyed in urban India agreed to buying items in bulk in 2020. Over 70% of those in urban India also agreed to buying more home-cleaning products, making Indians among the largest pool of consumers to report an uptick in home cleaning purchases. Similar trends were reported by companies such as Reckitt Benckiser that sells brands such as Harpic and Dettol in India.

The reset in consumption habits could have wide ramifications for fast moving consumer goods makers in the country.

“The covid-19 pandemic has created both challenges and opportunities for brands operating within the broad FMCG sector. The data highlights significant changes in consumer sentiment and behaviour. Notably, there is a shift to remote purchasing, as well as affinity towards local businesses among urban Indians because of the ongoing crisis," said YouGov India’s Deepa Bhatia.

Bhatia said it remains to be seen whether these changes will continue to persist in the long run.

India's lockdown also brought about a shift in shopping formats with more consumers logging online to buy everything from appliances to groceries. Two-thirds of urban Indians (67%) plan to increase the use of online shopping or delivery services once the pandemic is over indicating stickiness to the format.

“An average of 81% of consumers across the 17 markets in our study bought groceries or household essentials in-store in the month prior to being asked this question. In India, online shopping of groceries: either through delivery or click and collect services remained as popular as in store purchases during the pandemic," according to findings of the survey. Most FMCG companies have reported an uptick in share of sales coming in from e-commerce in the past year.

