Pandemic prompts Indians to buy home-cleaning products, shop more online: survey

Across India, consumers also expanded their product basket while rationalising on certain categories such as personal care products. Over 60% of those surveyed in urban India agreed to buying items in bulk in 2020. Over 70% of those in urban India also agreed to buying more home-cleaning products, making Indians among the largest pool of consumers to report an uptick in home cleaning purchases. Similar trends were reported by companies such as Reckitt Benckiser that sells brands such as Harpic and Dettol in India.