Pandemic provided fillip to the ecosystem of digital medical care: Health Secy

Citing examples of Electronic ICUs or tele-ICUs and Teleconsultations that has become a commonplace now, he emphasized that pandemic has provided the fillip to the ecosystem of digital medical care. He noted that that Government of India is expanding these services by taking technical advantage of Internet and mobile technology penetration in the country. These avenues are being pushed forward at the ground level for ensuring accessibility, affordability, equity along with quality of healthcare services. Building on this strong ground work, libraries must also come up with innovative best practices so that it can help cater to the needs of our medical professionals, he highlighted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}