Pandemic pushes 32 mn Indians out of middle class: Pew Research

Indian and foreign tourists wear pollution mask and take a walk at the India Gate amidst morning smog in New Delhi (Photo: AP)

2 min read . 07:59 PM IST

Manoj Kumar, Reuters

The number of Indians in the middle class, or those earning between $10 and $20 a day, shrunk by about 32 million, compared with the number that could have been reached in the absence of a pandemic, the US-based Pew Research Centre said