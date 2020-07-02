Pandemic’s spread is getting tricky to predict, says govt

Health experts said the number of cases will increase because of the onset of the monsoon, which is also a season for influenza. “There will be a greater number of covid-19 cases as the influenza season will come. There will be a double problem. The cases that we are seeing now are reservoirs of the lockdown. Soon after the movement started, the cases also started increasing. We will see a further increase. The disease continues to be unpredictable," said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR.