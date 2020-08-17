Home >News >India >Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pandit Jasraj (ANI)

Pandit Jasraj's death has left a deep void in Indian cultural sphere: PM

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2020, 07:55 PM IST PTI

  • One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey
  • PM Modi offered his condolences on unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj

NEW DELHI : Condoling the death of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his demise has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. 

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

"The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted. 

Along with the tweet, Modi also posted old pictures of him felicitating the maestro.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

