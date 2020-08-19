Home >News >India >Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today
A file photo of Pandit Jasraj. (PTI)
A file photo of Pandit Jasraj. (PTI)

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai today

1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2020, 12:10 PM IST PTI

  • According to a statement from the family, Pandit Jasraj's body would be kept for 'family darshan' at his residence
  • Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey

Mumbai: Mortal remains of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, who passed away on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, would be brought to Mumbai on Wednesday, his family said in a statement.

The 90-year-old music doyen, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced and decided to stay back in the country.

According to a statement from the family, his body would be kept for "family darshan" later in the day around 4 pm at his Versova residence after formalities are completed upon arrival.

"Pandit Jasraj ji's mortal remains will arrive in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19 August 12.30 pm," the family said in the statement.

The classical vocalist, who infused life into the most complex ragas and held audiences spellbound with his craft, leaves behind a storied legacy spanning more than eight decades.

He is survived by his wife Madhura, son Shaarang Dev Pandit and daughter Durga Jasraj, both musicians.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Hindustani vocalist Pandit Jasraj. Photograph: Rohit Chawla

Pandit Jasraj (1930-2020): Synonymous with gayaki

4 min read . 18 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout