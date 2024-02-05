Pandora Papers: From Sachin Tendulkar to Anil Ambani, here's what ED's probe on owners of offshore firms reveals
The Pandora Papers revealed details of offshore entities used by the ultra-rich to manage their finances. The ED is investigating 380 individuals of Indian nationality, including prominent figures such as Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Singhania, Anil Ambani, and Niira Radia.
India's anti-money laundering agency, the Enforcement Directorate, has begun the investigation for almost all Indian owners of offshore firms named in the 2021 Pandora Papers, according to a report by The Indian Express.
