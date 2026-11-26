Amid rising demand for paneer during the wedding season, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have busted an alleged adulterated paneer manufacturing unit in Raebareli, where a laundry-product optical whitener was allegedly used to make the dairy product.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) raided the unit in Aghaura village, under Bachhrawan police station limits, on Monday night. An FIR has been registered against the owner, Dhirendra Paswan, and six workers under Sections 264 and 265 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to a Times of India report.

Officials allegedly found Ranipal optical whitener, refined palmolein oil, citric acid and caustic soda being used to manufacture paneer under unhygienic conditions.

“We have collected samples of all the chemicals used in making adulterated paneer, besides samples of milk and paneer. Around 1,500 litres of milk and over three quintals of paneer were destroyed,” Vineet Kumar Pandey, assistant commissioner, FSDA, told TOI.

Pandey said the wedding season, which drives up paneer demand, creates opportunities for such units to make money by supplying adulterated products.

Consumption of non-food-grade optical whiteners may cause gastrointestinal irritation, nausea and vomiting, depending on their chemical composition and concentration. Caustic soda, meanwhile, can cause severe burns to the mouth, throat, oesophagus and stomach if consumed in sufficiently high concentrations, Pandey warned.

He added that even permitted ingredients such as citric acid and palmolein could constitute adulteration when used to pass off a product as genuine dairy paneer.

Samples collected during the raid will undergo laboratory testing to determine the extent of adulteration.

2,500 kg of suspected fake paneer seized in Mathura Earlier this month, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department in Mathura intercepted 2,500 kg of contaminated and suspicious paneer being brought into the border district from Rajasthan.

Ordering the destruction of the entire consignment, the officials sent samples for testing and arrested the driver of the vehicle transporting the product, they said.

Assistant Commissioner (Food) Jatin Kumar Singh said that given the high demand for khoya and paneer for sweets prepared during the Diwali season, large quantities of substandard khoya, paneer and other food items are being brought into Mathura from neighbouring states -- Rajasthan and Haryana as well as from other districts.

Singh said that on Thursday, the department received information that a large quantity of substandard, synthetic paneer was being transported to Mathura from the Kaman tehsil of Rajasthan's Deeg district.