'Paneer' is not just a menu item in Indian desi weddings, but an emotion, and its absence or crises can create disappointment among the guests. The same happened at an Indian wedding in the national capital recently where the crisis of paneer prompted guests to escalate a mere disappointment into a full-fledged brawl, reported News18 on December 21.

The video of the brawl went viral on social media, where individuals were seen hurling chairs at one another, transforming the solemnity of a wedding function into absolute chaos.

According to the video, guests from both the bride and groom engaged in a brawl after the absence of paneer pieces in the 'matar paneer' served during the feast. This brawl ultimately disrupts the joyous occasion.

Considering 'paneer' an important menu among the guests, people at the wedding keep delicacies like matar paneer, shahi paneer, palak paneer, methi paneer, paneer Manchurian, and so on.

Soon after the video was featured on social media, some injected a dose of humor into the situation. "World War 3 will fought for Paneer," quipped one user. Another added a humourous touch, stating, "Kursi Tod ke paneer ke paise vasool rhe hai!" A third user sarcastically exclaimed, "Worth it."

Though this uproar over 'paneer' isn't new in Indian weddings. Earlier in Uttar Pradesh, the groom's Fufaji -- known for his expert opinion on almost everything in the weddings, was the sole reason for a brawl as he was deprived of the 'coveted' paneer.

In 2022, among the world's best 'traditional' dishes, only Shahi Paneer from India made it under the top 50 ranking at the 28th spot in TasteAtlas world's best dishes. Shahi Paneer from Delhi's Kake Da Hotel received 4.66 stars out of 5.

