Panel bats for single registration for multiple activities at IFSC

A high level panel formed to frame International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) regulations for fund management has batted for single registration for multiple activities and an automated or green channel approval for Venture Capital Schemes or non-retail schemes.

The draft International Financial Services Centres Authority (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022 has been put in public domain inviting comments.

As per the recommendation, fund managers intending to undertake a host of activities related to fund management like managing retail schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), non-retail schemes (alternative investment funds), undertaking portfolio management services or operating as manager to various investment trusts (REIT and InvIT) can do so by seeking a single unified registration from IFSCA.

The committee chaired by Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co has also recommended lower eligibility requirement for fund manager intending to manage funds or activities for non-retail investors.

Besides, it has suggested a special registration with light touch requirements for a fund manager intending to invest in unlisted securities of start-ups, emerging or early-stage companies mainly involved in new products, new services, and technology through a venture capital scheme in IFSC.

The Venture Capital Schemes or non-retail schemes soliciting money from accredited investors only will qualify for a green channel. Therefore, the schemes filed can open for subscription by investors immediately upon filing with IFSCA.

The panel further recommends that registered fund managers in IFSC shall be able to launch not just Index based exchange Traded funds(ETFs) but also Active ETFs and Commodity based ETFs, accountinf for the fact that ETFs offer a means to gain exposure to specific markets or asset classes at a low cost.

"Fund Managers for Gold and Silver ETFs shall also be able to invest directly in Bullion Depository Receipts with underlying bullion thereby dispensing away the need to invest in physical bullion and worrying about quality or storage," said the committee.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.