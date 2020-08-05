The parliamentary panel on labour is likely to scrutinize the decisions taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier this year during the nationwide lockdown to benefit migrant workers who started to walk back to their villages from urban centres.

The reverse migration of workers witnessed during the lockdown is expected to be taken up for debate during Parliament’s upcoming monsoon session.

Parliamentarians are expected to raise questions when the standing committee on labour is scheduled to meet on 7 August on the ₹20 trillion package announced by the Union government and the housing scheme for financially weaker sections in urban and rural areas.

The Centre on 16 May announced the distribution of free foodgrain and pulses to 80 million migrant labourers not covered under the National Food Security Act or public distribution system at 5kg per person per month for two months. It also announced an affordable housing scheme expected to benefit about 300,000 workers initially, according to the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The panel will hold two meetings and has invited representatives of the ministries of urban development, rural development, skill development and entrepreneurship and consumer affairs, and food and public distribution.

“We want to understand the decisions of the Union government and preparedness of each ministry after the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We want to understand the Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme and also the progress of housing for the poor in cities and rural areas," said a senior member of the committee, who did not want to be named.

Committee members also said they would try to understand the preparations, especially as minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan had blamed states for the delay in providing foodgrain to financially weaker sections.

“The Union government had announced free food supply during the nationwide lockdown and later extended it for a few months, so we want understand the progress and preparedness of ministry. We would also like to understand how the ministry is coordinating with state governments," said the member cited earlier.

“As far as labour issues are concerned, the most crucial topic is migrant workers and their plight. After the submission of a draft report on social security code, the focus of the committee is on what the government is doing with respect to provisions particularly related to interstate migrant workers," another member of the committee said, requesting anonymity.

Last week, the labour committee had batted for universal social protection for unorganized sector workers and proposed a blueprint for the Centre to include gig economy workers, while acknowledging rapid changes in the labour market in the report for Code On Social Security, 2019.





