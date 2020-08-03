Panel on labour suggests social protection for informal workers

NEW DELHI : The parliamentary panel on labour has batted for universal social protection for unorganized sector workers and has proposed a blueprint for the Centre to include gig-economy workers, while acknowledging rapid changes in the labour market.

The parliamentary panel, which submitted its report to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Thursday, suggested that there should be a framework of a model composite scheme to bring about greater uniformity among states. This should include issues and concerns of education, health, social security, and old age and disability pension, which are necessary for living a life of dignity, it said in its recommendations to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the Code On Social Security, 2019.

“The committee is of the considered opinion that clear demarcation of areas for notification of schemes by the central government and the state governments is required to avoid overlapping and duplication. It is imperative to provide for a framework of a model composite scheme to bring a greater uniformity among states, which should include issues and concerns of education, health, social security, old age, disability pension," the committee said.

The panel also suggested ways to bring uniformity across states on welfare schemes, besides expanding definitions of gig and platform workers to accommodate emerging forms of labour market activities. “A social security fund for unorganized sector workers and others should be set up and clearly defined in the Bill stipulating contributions from the employees, employers, central government, state governments. For better focus and efficiency, the social security fund for the unorganized sector should be spent on the important categories of social protection, hospitalization, health insurance, life insurance, and old age pension," it said.

The panel took note of the recent migration of workers against the backdrop of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus and said there was a need for a national level database for all unorganized sector workers and the schemes they are registered in, to ensure that in case of migration from one state to another, the benefits are extended to them.

“The database should be technologically linked with the database for the migrant workers, including construction workers and the self-employed, such as street vendors, so that if any such worker changes location, details of the worker automatically gets updated in the database and portability benefits should be truly achieved," it said.

Stress has been laid on definitions of certain terms, as the committee felt that the definition of gig workers needs to be more specific and that of platform workers needs to be expanded.

“It is imperative to clearly mention the status of the gig workers and platform workers in the code itself so as to effectively extend the social security provision. As the definition of ‘gig workers’, given in terms of all activities outside the traditional employer-employee relationship, appears too broad, the committee desires that the definition of ‘gig workers’ needs to be made more specific and unambiguous," it said.

The Code on Social Security, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha last December, but concerns were raised over some key provisions, which led to the Bill being sent to a standing committee. The Code replaces nine laws related to social security and is focused to ‘amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security of the employees’ and related issues.

