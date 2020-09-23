The Personal Data Protection Bill that seeks to regulate the use of individual’s data by the government and private companies, may take some more time to see the light of the day. A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) that was constituted to examine and study the bill will now get around three more months to submit its report.

The JPC was constituted in the Lok Sabha December last year, and was expected to submit its report in the Budget session. After one extension, the committee was asked to submit its report by the second week of the monsoon session of Parliament.

“That this House do extend up to the second week of the Winter Session of the Parliament, 2020 the time for the presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," according to an official statement presented in the Lok Sabha. Winter session of the Parliament usually kick starts in December.

The bill that seeks to protect the privacy of individuals, pertaining to their personal data and lay down norms on accountability of entities processing such data, was cleared by the Union Cabinet in December, 2019. However, there were protests from the opposition that the proposed law gives unlimited power to the Centre and compromises citizens’ right to privacy.

“Since the bill is compassionate (towards the needs of the citizens) and other countries are also looking forward to this law, the bill should be discussed by a committee comprising members from both the houses of the Parliament (Lok and Rajya Sabha)," Information Technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said in the Parliament last year, adding that the committee should finalize the report before the Budget session.

