Panel proposes MGNREGS tweaks

The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, suggested giving a freer hand to states for implementing MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.
New Delhi: A review report of the Centre’s rural schemes has recommended more permissible works and higher average person days in the flagship job scheme MGNREGS, while offering a slew of steps in other welfare programmes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: A review report of the Centre’s rural schemes has recommended more permissible works and higher average person days in the flagship job scheme MGNREGS, while offering a slew of steps in other welfare programmes.
The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, also suggested giving a freer hand to states for implementing MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.
The sixth Common Review Mission (CRM), led by former bureaucrats Aruna Sharma and Rajeev Ranjan, also suggested giving a freer hand to states for implementing MGNREGS and timely payment for houses under the PMAY scheme.
“Payment to material vendors needs to be done timely. There is a need to increase average number of person days though limited to 100 per household. Effective fund flow is the backbone of any government scheme. Timely and regular flow of funds needs to be ensured. For ensuring this, the option of revolving funds may be explored," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The recommendation assumes importance as many states have demanded the annual cap of 100 days to be increased to 150 days. The government, however, didn’t agree. But the CRM report effectively calls for more work to be given to the beneficiaries. As per government data, the average days of employment given to households stood only at 50.7 in FY21-22. In the current financial year it is down to 40.11 days.
The report said, “There should be greater diversification of permissible works instead of listing the types of permissible works. Broad categories of works may be listed out and flexibility should be given at the ground level to select the types of works as per broad categories."