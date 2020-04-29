NEW DELHI : A task force headed by economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty on Wednesday submitted the final report projecting ₹111 trillion investment during 2020-25 to develop social and economic infrastructure to boost economic growth.

The projects will be implemented under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), a first of its kind exercise, by consulting states, relevant ministries and departments. Three different committees will be set up to monitor progress in the projects, eliminate delays, and ways to raise financial resources, along with a steering committee in each of the infrastructure ministries. The final report is yet to be made public.

The task force was set up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech last year, promised to roll out an ambitious infrastructure push worth ₹100 trillion over the next five years to make India a $5 trillion economy.

The summary report for 2019-2025 was released by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on December 31. “This report contains recommendations on general and sector reforms relating to key Infrastructure sectors for implementation by Centre and States in India. The final report of NIP Task Force is projecting total infrastructure investment of ₹111 lakh crore during the period FY 2020-25 in light of additional/amended data provided by central ministries/state governments since the release of summary NIP report," an official statement said.

Out of the total expected capital expenditure of ₹111 lakh crore, 40% of the projects worth ₹44 lakh crore are under implementation, projects worth ₹33 lakh crore or 30% of them are at conceptual stage.

Greenfield and brownfield projects worth more than ₹100 crore per project that may be at the conceptualization stage, under implementation and under development would be part of NIP. Projects worth ₹22 lakh crore or a fifth of them are under development, while information regarding the project stage is for the remaining 10% of the projects worth ₹11 lakh crore. While the Centre and states will contribute 39% and 40% respectively, of the project cost, the private sector will contribute 21%.

Sectors such as energy (24%), roads (18%), urban (17%) and railways (12%) amount to around 71% of the projected infrastructure investments in India, the finance ministry said. Projects will also be spread across sectors such as irrigation, mobility, education, health, water and the digital sector.

“The final report identifies and highlights recent infrastructure trends in India as well as global in all sectors of infrastructure. It also captures sector progress, deficits and challenges. In addition to update existing sectoral policies, the final report also identifies and highlights a set of reforms to scale up and propel infrastructure investments in various sectors throughout the country," the ministry said.

The report also has suggested ways and means of financing the NIP through deepening corporate bond markets, including those of municipal bonds, setting up development financial institutions for the infrastructure sector, accelerating monetisation of infrastructure assets, land monetisation, among others. There is also a need for a higher level of monitoring on reforms to deal with issues of stalled projects, it said.

