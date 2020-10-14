Panel to submit report on covid impact on migrants in Parliament

There is growing concern in the parliamentary committee that skill development centres that were set up may not be able to provide gainful employment to the people who undertake the courses. “The apprentice programme of the Union government reaches out to a large number of youth, but there is a need for greater scrutiny to find out if it is able to provide gainful employment to people who have completed the courses. Our sense is that it is not happening and people are finding it difficult to get employment. We will invite the representatives of the ministry of skill development to discuss the issue."