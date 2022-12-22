Panel urges competition law, code of conduct for tech cos

NEW DELHI : The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayant Sinha, on Thursday recommended implementation of a Digital Competition Act and prescribe a code of conduct for tech giants to prevent them from abusing their market power to stifle competition.

In its report titled ‘anti-competitive practices by Big Tech companies’ tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the committee listed undesirable practices observed in the digital economy and said that a code of conduct-based approach (ex-ante approach) was needed for digital market winners called digital market gatekeepers. The undesirable market practices flagged by the panel include e-commerce platforms pushing their private labels over third-party brands sold in the platform, using customers’ personal data to get ahead of the competition and bundling different products and services.

Earlier this month, the panel submitted its report on the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 that is before the Parliament.

Mint reported on 18 August that the government was considering an ex-ante approach for regulating competition in digital markets for which a Digital Markets Act was being contemplated on the lines of similar legislation in the EU.

This is to “ensure a fair, transparent and contestable digital ecosystem, which will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent start-up economy but also for the entire world," the panel said in its report. It also said that digital businesses tend to have rapidly diminishing marginal costs and grow and gain scale quickly, leading to winner-take-all market outcomes. Hence, digital markets’ tip quickly, and one or two winners or leading players emerge in a short span of time.

By the time policies can be formulated or anti-competitive behaviours are adjudicated, markets shift to one direction, and a winner emerges. Therefore, competitive behaviour needs to be evaluated ex-ante before markets end up monopolized instead of the ex-post evaluation being done currently, the panel said.

The ex-ante approach is forward-looking regulation in contrast to initiating an investigation after an anti-competitive act has been committed.

The panel said systemically important digital market gatekeepers, which can negatively influence competitive conduct in the digital ecosystem, need to be identified based on their sales, capitalization, and the number of businesses and end users. The code of conduct should be applicable to them.

It highlighted ‘anti-steering’ provisions in e-commerce platforms which prevent its business users from steering its customers to cheaper or otherwise attractive alternatives. It also flagged the practice of ‘self-prefencing’ or the absence of platform neutrality in the e-commerce business. This refers to an e-commerce platform favouring its own or a subsidiary’s product or service over that of other business users in the platform. This happens when the platform has its own private label.

“The Committee strongly recommend that a systematically important digital intermediary (SIDI) must not favour its own offers over the offers of its competitors when mediating access to supply and sales markets," the panel said. The report said bundling and tying different products and services are prevalent across sectors in the digital market, enabling leading players to leverage their market power from one core platform service to another.

The committee recommended that large e-commerce firms should not exploit the personal data of end users of the platform in certain ways for advertising to ensure a level playing field.