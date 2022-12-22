Panel urges competition law, code of conduct for tech cos

Panel urges competition law, code of conduct for tech cos3 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:02 AM IST
Earlier this month, the panel submitted its report on the Competition Amendment Bill 2022 that is before the Parliament.
NEW DELHI : The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jayant Sinha, on Thursday recommended implementation of a Digital Competition Act and prescribe a code of conduct for tech giants to prevent them from abusing their market power to stifle competition.