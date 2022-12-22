Panel urges competition law, code of conduct for tech cos

This is to “ensure a fair, transparent and contestable digital ecosystem, which will be a boon not only for our country and its nascent start-up economy but also for the entire world," the panel said in its report. It also said that digital businesses tend to have rapidly diminishing marginal costs and grow and gain scale quickly, leading to winner-take-all market outcomes. Hence, digital markets’ tip quickly, and one or two winners or leading players emerge in a short span of time.