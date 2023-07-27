Panel urges govt to finalize digital competition bill1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:02 PM IST
The proposed measures are aimed to check a slew of anti-competitive practices plaguing the digital markets.
NEW DELHI : The parliamentary standing committee on finance, led by Jayant Sinha, on Thursday urged the Union government to finalise the digital competition bill at the earliest to check a slew of anti-competitive practices plaguing the digital markets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×