Pani-Puri seller uses no-touch 'automatic’ machine. Wanna give it a try?

Indians love for street food is well known, especially when it comes to pani puri, chaat and aaloo tikki. We crave for it like anything. But the coronavirus pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and gone are days when we used to relish lip-smacking roadside street foods that were too delicious to miss. With the number of daily spike in Covid-19 cases , we are apprehensive about heading out to the market or any other crowded place. The street food vendors that have reopened in the post-Covid world have no takers for their delicious street food. However, this video of a vendor who has an ‘automatic pani puri’ machine have found an interesting solution to this problem.

This automatic pani puri machine reduces contact and completely skips the step where the vendor dips their hand in the pani container and serves the customer.

The video of the Pani Puri machine was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. “Automatic Panipuri with Telibandha Raipur. Awesome jugaad," he wrote while sharing the video. Watch the video to see this machine being used:

The viral video has garnered over 41k views on Twitter, nearly 5k likes and several hundreds of comments and reactions.

Netizens loved the 'Jugaad'. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the video:

We also have in Ahmedabad...sensor dispensers for Pani puri.👌☺ — Hinakumari Dholakia🇮🇳 (@HinakumariD) September 15, 2020

Wow, मुँह में पानी आ गया, — kumkumgupta@gmail com (@kumkumguptagma2) September 15, 2020

That's great innovative idea, prevents covid 19 infection — Tapas Biswas (@TapasBi62505484) September 16, 2020

The automatic pani puri machine works entirely on sensors to prompt the flow of the flavoured water across different nozzles. The pani puri seller hands a plate of puris stuffed with filling to the customer, who then proceeds to the machine to fill them up with the pani of choice. There are three different kinds of pani for the golgappas - garlic jal jeera, dhaniya pudina and khatta meetha.

