Panic buying of medicines for chronic diseases before the 21-day lockdown boosted overall pharmaceutical sales in March, data from market research firm AIOCD-AWACS showed.

Sales in the India pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew 8.9% year on year to ₹11,856 crore, helped by robust sales of cardiac care, respiratory and anti-diabetes medication, as people rushed to stock up before the lockdown.

The rush may be partly explained by the fact that people with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to covid-19 than the rest.

“Despite the covid crisis, the IPM registered a surprising growth of 8.9% in March 2020 with some evidence of panic buying in chronic medicines," the market research firm said.

Cardiac care and anti-diabetic medicine sales grew by nearly a fifth to ₹1,669 crore and ₹1,259 crore respectively in March, while those of respiratory drugs grew by 23% to ₹1,026 crore. The growth was sharply higher than the around 11% growth shown by all three segments in February.

On the other hand, the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus did not help sales of treatments for some other conditions like gastrointestinal, pain and analgesics and dermatological drugs, as well as vitamins. While dermatological drugs saw a 2% drop in sales, others grew in the range of 3.7-6.4%.

In March, seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies recorded double-digit growth of 10-19%, with Alkem Laboratories and Zydus Cadila being notable exceptions.

Cipla, however, managed to clock a growth rate of nearly 10% on a likely boost in the sales of its strong respiratory drug portfolio.

Sales in 2019-20 (April-March) were ₹1.44 trillion, up 9.8% from the previous year, with weak sales from the Abbott group and Cipla offsetting double-digit increase in revenues of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Cadila, Mankind Pharma, Lupin, Alkem, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Macleods Pharma.

With covid-19 spreading rapidly, a lockdown was widely expected, leading people to panic buy essential food items and medicines as well as hand sanitizers and masks to protect themselves. However, the government has allowed chemists to remain open.

