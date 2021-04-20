Panic buying for essentials grips consumers yet again

“We checked for sales push indicators from brands during the last week of March and the first two weeks of April to see if there were any changes from what we’ve seen before. Here we saw an overall increase of 13.2% above the weekly average in sales for overall FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). This was particularly high for home-care that reported a 36% increase over average weekly sales; personal care reported a 35% increase over average weekly sales. However, this is in line with the kind of month-end spike you see for these categories," said Akshay D’Souza, chief marketing officer, Bizom, a retail intelligence platform.