The India Industrial Land Bank will achieve pan-India integration by December 2021, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The system has been integrated with industry-based GIS systems of 17 states so that details can be updated on the portal on a real-time basis, the ministry further added.

The India Industrial Land Bank, or IILB, is a GIS-based portal that acts as an one-stop repository of all industrial infrastructure-related information, including connectivity, infrastructure, natural resources and terrain, plot-level information on vacant plots, line of activity, and contact details.

Currently, the portal has approximately 4,000 industrial parks mapped across an area of 5.5 lakh hectares of land, and serves "as a decision support system for investors scouting for land remotely," the ministry stated.

The industrial land bank has grown in popularity, with its website registering 30 per cent increase in page views each month since April 2021. The portal has received 55,000 page views in June this year, compared to 44,136 page views in May, and 30153 page views in April, said Commerce Ministry.

During the June quarter, the number of total users stood at 13,610, out of which 12,996 were unique users with total page views of approximately 1.3 lakh.

Country-wise, United States have the maximum number of visitors after India, followed by Australia, United Kingdom, Singapore, UAE, Germany, and Indonesia, the ministry claimed.

The land bank can be accessed via its website or a mobile application on Android and iOS. The application and portal do not require visitors to log in to access the information. Several changes have been done to the portal for better user experience, and additional features will be introduced to the application soon.

Information on Land bank is also accessible via Homepage of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), as well as via Invest India website.

