Pankaj Tripathi, other actors from Bihar welcome Nitish Kumar’s new film policy2 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Film stars from Bihar like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan have welcomed Bihar’s new film policy.
Bihar actors who have achieved success in the entertainment industry but have spent the most of their careers working away from home have praised the NItish Kumar government's new film policy. The Gopalganj district native and National Award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi thinks the decision was long overdue.