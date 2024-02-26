Pankaj Udhas death: Iconic ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died while fighting battle against prolonged illness. After the confirmation of his death by his family members, a number of Bollywood celebrities and politicians expressed their condolences on social media.

Soon after the news came in public, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam expressed grief on Instagram and said that he lost an important part of his childhood today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) Recalling his multiple interactions with Pankaj Udhas, PM Modi wrote," We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Expressing grief on the demise of Pankaj Udhas, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, remembered the unmatchable contribution of the Ghazal maestro to the music industry. He called Pankaj Udha's death as ‘irreparable loss to the music world’.

"Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X.