Pankaj Udhas death: The Gazhal maestro was suffering from prolonged illness. His family members confirmed his death on Monday

Pankaj Udhas death: Iconic ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died while fighting battle against prolonged illness. After the confirmation of his death by his family members, a number of Bollywood celebrities and politicians expressed their condolences on social media.

Soon after the news came in public, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam expressed grief on Instagram and said that he lost an important part of his childhood today.

Recalling his multiple interactions with Pankaj Udhas, PM Modi wrote," We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Expressing grief on the demise of Pankaj Udhas, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, remembered the unmatchable contribution of the Ghazal maestro to the music industry. He called Pankaj Udha's death as ‘irreparable loss to the music world’.

"Deeply saddened the news of passing of Pankaj Udhas ji. His career, spanning more than 4 decades, enriched our music industry and gifted us with some of the most memorable and melodious renditions of gazals. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music world.

My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur on X.

Grieving the demise of his old friend, renowned singer Anup Jalota said that the trio of ‘Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and Anup Jalota’ was very famous and Udhas took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself.

“People have lost Pankaj Udhas, lost a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend...The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous...We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas...He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten," Anup Jalota told ANI.

Pankaj Udhas death: B-town celebs express grief on the irreparable loss Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, Shankar Mahadevan, Abhishek Bachchan, and several other Bollywood celebrities expressed grief on social media.

"Huge loss to the music world .. #PankajUdhas ji’s music touched millions of hearts across the planet. His legacy will live on for ever. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote Riteish Deshmukh on X.

Remembering the Pankaj Udhas, singer Adnan Sami wrote, "Today, I’m at a loss for words. All I can say is “Goodbye dear Pankaj Ji…Thank you for lending your music for being a part of my childhood memories… May he rest in peace. My deepest Condolences to his family…His music will live till the end of times…."

