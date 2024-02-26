Pankaj Udhas death: Ghazal maestro leaves behind legacy of timeless melodies | All about him
Pankaj Udhas death: Legendary Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas lost his life after fighting a prolonged battle from a fatal illness, Udhas family
Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died after losing battle with a prolonged illness. The Indian singer made a special place in people's hearts with his iconic songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message