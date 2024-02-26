Pankaj Udhas death: Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas died after losing battle with a prolonged illness. The Indian singer made a special place in people's hearts with his iconic songs like Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam.

His death was confirmed by Udhas's family on Monday. The Padma Shri awardee is best known for lending his voice to memorable tracks like Chitthi Aayi Hai from Mahesh Bhatt's 1986 crime thriller Naam.

Pankaj Udhas was born in Gujarat, completed education in Mumbai

The Ghazal maestro, Pankaj Udhas was born in Jetpur Gujarat on 17 May 1951. However, he later moved to Mumbai and completed his graduation from St. Xavier's College. He also went to Sir BPTI Bhavanagar in Gujarat.

It was not just Pankaj Udhas, his two brothers also entered into the profession of singing and one of his brothers achieved huge success. His eldest brother, Manhar Udhas earned fame with Hindi playback singing in Bollywood films, whereas, his other brother Nirmal Udhas ended up being a famous Ghazal singer.

Pankaj Udhas: First stage performance at the age of 5

Pankaj Udhas was introduced to singing at a very early age by his brother. While performing for the first time on stage, the five-year-old Udhas sang Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song, “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo". He made this performance during the Sin-India War. Pleased by his impactful performance, a person from the audience gifted him ₹51.

Pankaj Udhas made his Ghazal debut with ‘Aahat’ in 1980

After discovering his passion for music and Gazhals, Pankaj Udhas performed a few shows in Canada before making a powerful debut in India with his album ‘Aahat’ in 1980. After this, he sang multiple other iconic Gazhals which makes him one of the best Ghazal singers. He along with, Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz are known for their unique style of singing Urdu verses which are widely applauded among the masses.

Pankaj Udhas was honoured with Padma Shri in 2006

For his valuable contribution to the growth of Bollywood and India's singing industry, Pankaj Udhas was conferred with Padma Shri in 2006. His songs are still loved by many and has a major fanbase of the young generation.

Pankaj Udhas: Iconic songs

A few of Pankaj Udhas iconic songs are Chandi Jaisa Rang hai Tera, sone jaise bal, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, Aaj Phir Tum Pe, Mat Kar Itna Gurur of Aadmi Khilona Hai 1993, Chitthi Ayi Hai, etc.

