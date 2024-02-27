Pankaj Udhas' funeral: Ghazal maestro's last rites performed with full state honours, celebs pay tribute
Pankaj Udhas' funeral: The singer's mortal remains were covered with the National Flag as part of his final rites. The final journey of the Pankaj Udhas began with a tribute performance by a band.
Ghazal maestro was laid to rest after the last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday. A Padma Shri recipient, Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26. He was 72.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message