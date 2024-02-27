Pankaj Udhas' funeral: The singer's mortal remains were covered with the National Flag as part of his final rites. The final journey of the Pankaj Udhas began with a tribute performance by a band.

Ghazal maestro was laid to rest after the last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday. A Padma Shri recipient, Pankaj Udhas breathed his last on February 26. He was 72.

The singer's mortal remains were covered with the National Flag as part of his final rites. The final journey of the Pankaj Udhas began with a tribute performance by a band. The hearse, decked with white flowers, was paraded through the streets.

Several celebrities arrived at his residence in Mumbai to pay their condolences. Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Zakir Hussain, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and actor Vidya Balan were among others who arrived arriving at the house of the singer to pay their last respects.

Pankaj Udhas' daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram. It read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."

Family members of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas during his funeral procession, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj also mourned the demise of Ghazal mastero Pankaj Udhas and called it a "personal loss". She told ANI, "It is a personal loss for us. We had a very long association with him through Khazana (Ghazal festival). Apart from the songs, we could witness his patience and wisdom..."

Meanwhile, Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recalled shooting for the iconic song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' from his 1986 film 'Naam' with late Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and shared that initially the artiste was hesitant to be part of the movie.

Earlier, renowned devotional singer Anup Jalota recalled his close bond with the late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas and said, "I have lost my friend."

"People have lost Pankaj Udhas, lost a great Ghazal singer. I have lost my friend. The trio of Pankaj (Udhas), Talat (Aziz), and me was very famous. We did a lot of concerts together. I am very sad about the demise of Pankaj Udhas. He took Ghazal to every household and made a place for himself in people's hearts. It was a great contribution and can never be forgotten," Jalota was quoted as saying.

Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam (L) and Anup Jalota (C) attend the funeral ceremony of legendary ghazal singer and late veteran Pankaj Udhas in Mumbai on February 27, 2024.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

About Pankaj Udhas Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. He was well-known for his gazals and film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album 'Aahat'. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more.

Some of his popular renditions are 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandani Raat Mein', 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 'Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein', 'Ek Taraf Uska Ghar' and 'Thodi Thodi Piya Karo'.

(With inputs from agencies)

