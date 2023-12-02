Pannun 'assassination' plot: How accused Nikhil Gupta was nabbed in Prague, handed over to US days before indictment
Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, accused of plotting to assassinate a Khalistan separatist, was moved from Prague to the US in mid-November. Gupta was charged with murder-for-hire.
Nikhil Gupta, an Indian citizen accused by the United States (US) of plotting to assassinate a Khalistan separatist, was moved from a high security prison facility in Prague to US jurisdiction in mid-November, the India Express reported. This was days before the indictment was filed in a New York court.