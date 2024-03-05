Paper leak case: UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra removed
Renuka Mishra was removed as Chairperson of UP Police Recruitment Board in connection with the Constable paper leak. Rajeev Krishna takes over—exam for 60,000 posts canceled after leak, affecting 48 lakh candidates.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked.
