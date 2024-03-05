Paper leak case: UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra removed

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked.

Mishra has been put on the "wait list" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna was given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said as quoted by PTI.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations.

More than 48 lakh candidates had participated to fill over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. However, the exam was canceled after the paper was leaked.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has ordered a re-examination within six months. The matter is also under investigation.

