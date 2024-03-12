In Mizoram, a controversy unfolded when a teacher lost his job due to his involvement in academic misconduct. It all began with the class 10 social science board exam held on March 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before the exam, the teacher from the government-run Mizo High School leaked the exam questions to some students. He apparently wanted to help those struggling academically by giving them a heads-up in a special class. The students jotted down these "suggestions", unaware of the trouble brewing.

Complaints surfaced soon after the exam, highlighting uncanny similarities between the official question paper and the teacher's so-called suggestions. This prompted the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) to take swift action by launching a thorough probe into the allegations, as per Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana.

During the investigation, various individuals, including school and teachers' association leaders, students and the accused were questioned.

The admission of guilt came from the teacher, a member of a team assigned to filter the question papers. His confession revealed that he had indeed shared actual exam questions with a select group of students during a special class.

However, it was found that these suggestions hadn't spread far, limited to just a few attendees of the special class.

Teacher gets suspended As a result of these findings, the teacher faced immediate suspension. Further, authorities lodged a formal complaint with the police by filing a First Information Report (FIR).

The education ministry, under Dr. Vanlalthlana's guidance, ensured the incident wouldn't disrupt the remaining exam schedule, keeping the academic calendar unchanged.

