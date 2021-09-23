‘Papers and some file work’: How PM Modi utilised time on his long flight to US

‘Papers and some file work’: How PM Modi utilised time on his long flight to US2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
PM Modi gave a glimpse into his ‘long flight’ to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day visit to the United States (US) arrived in Washington today. He received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. This is Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of coronavirus in January 2020.
On Wednesday, PM Modi gave a glimpse into his "long flight" to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work. He took to Twitter to post a picture of himself engrossed in a bunch of files, while on his way. "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.
The newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft with call sign Air India One carrying PM Modi and the Indian high-level delegation took off from the Indian Air Force (IAF) Technical Airbase in Delhi on Wednesday morning.
PM Modi’s itinerary
Modi’s hectic itinerary includes meetings with top global CEOs, and his Australian and Japanese counterparts Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.
The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
September 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet global CEOs in Washington DC. The heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar will meet the Prime Minister.
During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, attend the Quad Summit and address the UN General Assembly.
September 24: Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year.
he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
