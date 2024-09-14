‘Pappu ke baare me socho’: Gautam Budh Nagar DM faces flak over post, says account on ‘X’ hacked, case filed

A comment targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made through an official X handle of the Noida/Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate on a post shared by Supriya Shrinate, has triggered a row.

On Sunday evening, Shrinate shared nearly 2-minutes clip of her conversation with historian on her X handle, where she said, “History cannot be changed. History is made. Narendra Modi knows how history will remember him and that is why he is worried.”

Following that, the X handle of Noida/Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate posted a comment, directed at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, saying “Are tum apni aur apne pappu ke baare m sochu (you think about yourself and pappu).”

Shrinate shared a screenshot of the 'inappropriate' post and said, “This is DM Noida, he is responsible for the whole district. His language and thoughts about the country's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi must be seen.”

She further stated that it is clear that the administrative staff is full of Sanghis, adding, “Now they are sitting on constitutional posts and fuelling hatred.”

Congress leaders have also demanded action against the officer.

Meanwhile, issuing clarification, a statement was posted on the X handle of District Magistrate Manish Verma, saying some anti-social elements had misused his ID card and posted a "wrong comment".

"Taking this seriously, legal action is being taken by registering an FIR immediately and the wrong tweet/comment is being investigated by the cyber cell," it said.

A copy of the FIR was also later posted on the handle.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the comment made on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is completely inappropriate and unacceptable. “This is not a new development. Over the past ten years, India's bureaucracy and other non-political functionaries have become increasingly politicised,” added Ramesh.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also took a swipe.