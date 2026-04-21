Pappu Yadav stirs row with disparaging remarks against women in politics: ‘Can’t enter politics without…'

Congress-leaning Independent MP Pappu Yadav has stirred up a huge controversy with his comments on women in politics. He also slammed politicians for their attitude towards women as he claimed that “90 per cent of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians”.

A video footage of the Purnea MP's comments on women in politics has gone viral on social media.

Speaking about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Pappu Yadav claimed that women are elevated to the status of goddesses but are not given respect. He said the system and society were responsible for it.

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“...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90 per cent of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians,” he said, triggering a row.

Pappu Yadav was speaking about the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. But the Bill was defeated as the NDA didn't have the two-third majority to have it pass the lower House of Parliament – 298 members supported while 230 voted against it.

The Opposition had opposed the manner in which the Bill was being passed.

While the Lok Sabha was debating the women's amendment bill at a special sitting of Parliament during the budget session, the government notified the One Hundred and Sixth Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It came into force from April 16.

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The 2023 Act rotationally reserves one-thirds of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

How politicians reacted Pappu Yadav's statement drew reactions from from BJP leaders, including Shehzad Poonawala and Tuhin Sinha.

“Shocker statement! When the nation was pushing for Nari Shakti, see what Cong-supported MP is saying!” Shehzad Poonawala said in a post on X and Tuhin Sinha said the comments were despicable and outrageous. He also demanded to know if Priyanka Gandhi will sack the Purnea MP.

“Pappu Yadav is abusing self-made women politicians. Will Priyanka Gandhi sack this obnoxious misogynist, or does she endorse his views? Disgusting people,” Tuhin Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Women's Commission has slapped a notice on Pappu Yadav, asking him to respond within three days as to why the Lok Sabha Speaker should not be approached with a recommendation for his disqualification.

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"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the objectionable remarks made by the Purnea MP. Further action may be taken upon receipt of a reply from him," Commission Chairperson Apsara said.

(With agency inputs)

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