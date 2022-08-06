Paradip Port bribery case: CBI arrests son of Odisha's influential industrialist

The arrest of Charchit has brought back the focus on Mahimananda Mishra, the 69-year-old businessman who was arrested in December 2016 for plotting the murder of an executive of rival cargo company Seaways Shipping. The Orissa high court granted him bail in May 2017. However, the Supreme Court in September 2018 set aside the high court order, noting that Mishra was an influential person in terms of both money and muscle power, and ordered that he should be taken into custody. But the industrialist was eventually granted bail by the high court in November 2019.