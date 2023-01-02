Paradip Port clocked the highest-ever monthly cargo volume in December

On December 14, 2022, Paradip Port handled the most metric tonnes of cargo ever in a single day, setting a new record of 6,49,730 Metric Tonnes. “This is to be noted that after dredging of northern dock, recently, Paradip Port had successfully berthed MV Golden Barnet, a Cape vessel of 16.20 mtr draft carrying 1,46,554 Tonnes of Coking Coal at KICT Berth. As the Port Is vying for the coveted 125 MMT Cargo Handling mark in the current fiscal, it urges the Stakeholders to take advantage of Cape handling facilities in Paradip Port to achieve better efficiency and economies of scale," said the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.