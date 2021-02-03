Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan

Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan1 min read . Updated: 03 Feb 2021, 02:10 PM IST
Pradhan said a decision with regard to the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor was taken in a meeting with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
The 300-km-long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday after a meeting with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing to review the National Highway projects of Odisha at his residence here.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradhan said that a decision with regard to the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor was taken in the meeting. He said, "The 300-km long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway."
UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-191 min read . 02:12 PM IST
21 km in 30 minutes: Hyderabad metro train transports live heart for transplant1 min read . 02:06 PM IST
India becomes fastest country to reach 4 million covid vaccination mark2 min read . 02:01 PM IST
India doesn't agree with USTR on digital taxation - trade secretary1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
"Under Bharatmala project, a coastal highway project of about 400KM from the Digha Port in West Bengal to Gopalpur port of Odisha was also discussed," he added.
Pradhan termed both the highway projects 'important' for the development of the Odisha state.
Many senior officers of the Union Government, State Government, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were also present at the meeting.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.