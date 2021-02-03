Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Paradip-Barbil road to be turned into eight-lane highway: Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read . 02:10 PM IST ANI

Pradhan said a decision with regard to the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor was taken in a meeting with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

The 300-km-long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday after a meeting with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing to review the National Highway projects of Odisha at his residence here.

The 300-km-long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday after a meeting with the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing to review the National Highway projects of Odisha at his residence here.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradhan said that a decision with regard to the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor was taken in the meeting. He said, "The 300-km long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-19

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

21 km in 30 minutes: Hyderabad metro train transports live heart for transplant

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST

India becomes fastest country to reach 4 million covid vaccination mark

2 min read . 02:01 PM IST

India doesn't agree with USTR on digital taxation - trade secretary

1 min read . 01:31 PM IST

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradhan said that a decision with regard to the Paradip-Barbil economic corridor was taken in the meeting. He said, "The 300-km long Paradip-Barbil road will be converted into an eight-lane highway."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

UK's lockdown hero 'Captain Tom' dies of COVID-19

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST

21 km in 30 minutes: Hyderabad metro train transports live heart for transplant

1 min read . 02:06 PM IST

India becomes fastest country to reach 4 million covid vaccination mark

2 min read . 02:01 PM IST

India doesn't agree with USTR on digital taxation - trade secretary

1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Under Bharatmala project, a coastal highway project of about 400KM from the Digha Port in West Bengal to Gopalpur port of Odisha was also discussed," he added.

Pradhan termed both the highway projects 'important' for the development of the Odisha state.

Many senior officers of the Union Government, State Government, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were also present at the meeting.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.