Paradise lost: The exodus from Gulf

For those who came back, the story is no different. After arriving in Kochi, Mathew and his fellow passengers are now lodged inside a college hostel and kept under quarantine. The free space in the rooms has grown crowded with more and more planes arriving. Inside, he says, they all have been milling about asking each other similar questions over the last few days: How something that was so close before, a job in the Gulf, seems irretrievably distant now? How soon can one get back to the Gulf?