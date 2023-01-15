Paradyes CEO called ‘rude, greedy, smug’ post Shark Tank feature. Here's why

‘Aftermath of Shark Tank India Season2’, Paradyes founder Yushika Jolly took to LinkedIn to share that within two days of the episode featuring her and her business aired on the business reality television series, she has been subjected to brutal hate messages, been called "rude," "smug," "manipulative," "greedy," , “bitch" and "unprofessional."
The 26 year old entrepreneur from Ahmedabad featured on the Shar Tank India season 2 episode on Thursday, 12 January. In the episode we can see that she secured a deal with Sugar Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh and boAt's Aman Gupta.
Jolly described that her husband and co-founder of Paradyes, Sidhdharth Raghuvanshi ‘got praised for his excellent negotiating skills and his smile’ by the ‘keyboard warriors’ whereas her business acumen and negotiating skills were lashed out at.
“I draw attention to the gender prejudice" Jolly writes on his LinkedIn post and adds, “I’m starting to believe that we, as a country, despise women for being assertive and having opinions.".
See Jolly's LinkedIn post here
Yushika Jolly also defended their decision to go with Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta's offer and drop Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal's offer. She says that she knows her "business better than any keyboard warrior".
Yushika Jolly and Siddharth Raghuvanshi had gone into the show asking for ₹ 65 lakh for 1 per cent equity in their company. While Piyush Bansal offered them what they asked for, the two ended up taking up Vineeta and Aman's offer of ₹ 65 lakh for 2 per cent equity.
"We could have chosen Peyush if we were truly that 'greedy'... And for everyone asking why create a mess for 1%, please go and build your own business and only then will you realise how important even 1% is," Yushika Jolly wrote.
However, Jolly found a silver lining to the hate that she has had to endure. "Following our airing, our sales have almost doubled on our website and in a few specific marketplaces. Our website has seen a 20x spike in traffic."
The second season of Shark Tank India began earlier this month. The reality show, which made its debut a year ago, is one where startups seek investments from established businessmen. The show is the Indian version of the Shark Tank show from the US, which is currently in its 14th season.
