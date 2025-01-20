Recent paragliding accidents in Himachal Pradesh and Goa have raised alarm over safety in adventure sports. With tragic incidents highlighting the need for caution, experts emphasize the importance of preparation and proper precautions. Discover vital tips to ensure a safer paragliding experience before taking to the skies.

Multiple deaths have been reported due to paragliding accidents in India over the past few days. Two deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh, which is a popular destination for the adventure sport, and the third accident occured in Goa last week. These tragic incidents are a stark reminder for the need of better precautions during the adventure activity.

Drawing attention towards “too many" accidents during paragliding, Zoho founder Shridhar Vembu urged youngsters to “avoid bad risks like this."

Risk analysis before paragliding Remembering one of his acquaintances, who died in a paragliding accident, Vembu said, "He was a risk taker. So am I but even at his age I would do a risk analysis and would have declined para-gliding in Kulu as too accident prone. I hope young people, particularly young men, avoid bad risks like this."

5 safety tips to avoid pargaliding accidents Despite multiple accidents, people prefer to take the recreational adventure sport. Poor research of the company providing paragliding, lack of understanding of launching and landing techniques, and the weather conditions may heighten the risk of paragliding accidents. Here are some precautionary tips for better paragliding safety.

Weather conditions It is important to be aware about weather predictions of the paragliding spot. Hence, it is better to check local weather predictions before opting for for adventure activitie like paragliding.

Glider Experience Wherever you want to enjoy the paragliding experience, make suare to have a small Q&A session with your gliding instructor. Know about how many years of experience they have and the number of flights they perform in a day.

Pilot fatigue Avoid a glider who is having pilot fatigue.According to Paragliding Association of India, a pilot should limit the maximum number of flights to 4 after which he should take a break before resuming further flying.

Paragliding equipment Poor flying equipment can be too risky hence it is important to inquire about the condition of canopy with the paragliding company before selecting the service provider. According to nepaltourism.org, a small malfunction in harnes, canopy lines, reserve parachute, can lead to tragic accidents.

Make sure to attempt paragliding with enough safety measures like full-face helmet, knee and elbow pads, boods with ankle support, etc.