Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi pays homage to Subhash Chandra Bose2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:21 AM IST
Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the Island in 2018.
On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him and remembered his unparalleled contribution to India's freedom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×