On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to him and remembered his unparalleled contribution to India's freedom.

He further said that he will be remembered for his aggressive struggle against the colonial government and the Indian government is working to visualise his vision for the nation.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose & recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. We are working to realise his vision for India," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recall his unparalleled contribution to India’s history. He will be remembered for his fierce resistance to colonial rule. Deeply influenced by his thoughts, we are working to realise his vision for India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2023

Prime Minister will participate in a ceremony today to name 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on 23rd January at 11 AM via video conferencing.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

Keeping in mind the historic significance of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and to honour the memory of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Ross Islands was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by the Prime Minister during his visit to the Island in 2018. Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep.