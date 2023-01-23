India is celebrating Parakram Diwas on 23 January to commemorate the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in the event to name 21 large unnamed islands of the Andaman Nicobar Island, after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Param Vir Chakra is the highest military decoration, awarded for showing distinguished valor during times of war. The islands will be named in chronological order, i.e. the largest island will be named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee and the second largest after the second, and so on.

Let's have a look at the stories of these 21 brave soldiers who displayed the most conspicuous bravery in the presence of the enemy.

Major Somnath Sharma

Major Somnath Sharma was the first soldier to be honored with the Param Vir Chakra. He displayed distinguished bravery during countering an enemy attack on the Badgam aerodrome in Kashmir Valley. On 3 November 1947, Major Somnath stood as a shield against the enemy of the state and ultimately gave his life protecting the nation.

Naik Jadunath Singh

Like his name, Naik Jadunath Singh was awarded the honor for his magical skills during the time of war. While commanding a forward post against Pakistan-supported militants, Jadunath Singh displayed profound valor and pushed the enemy back twice in confusion. During the third attack, Jadunath went all out and ran charged at the enemy with his sten gun and made the supreme sacrifice in that exchange.

Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane

While being charge of the mine and roadblock clearing party at Mile 26 on Naushera-Rajouri road on 8 April 1948, the team of Second Lieutenant Rama Raghoba Rane came under heavy shelling by the enemy and despite being wounded, Rama Raghoba Rane navigated his tank through the minefield.

Company Havildar Major Piru Singh

While attacking enemy occupied hill at Thithwal in Jammu & Kashmir, CHM Piru Singh faced heavy MMG fire and a shower of grenades. On 18 July 1948, India was successful in destroying that enemy position and CHM Piru Singh ensured that by giving his life.

Lance Naik Karam Singh

Lance Naik Karam Singh was commanding a section at Richhmar Gali in Jammu & Kashmir on 13 October 1948. The enemy attacked the post with heavy firing and constant shelling. Karam Singh was injured in the attack but despite that, he went from bunker to bunker to encourage his men to fight and finally charged back at the enemy to defend their position.

Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria

On 5 December 1961, Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria's valor was enough to scare away the enemy despite their large numbers. His team came under attack while clearing a roadblock established by Katangese troops in Elizabethville, Katanga. Salaraia's men charged at the enemy with bayonets, khukris, and hand grenades, and despite being injured the Captain continued fighting and gave his life to protect his men and his country.

Major Dhan Singh Thapa

During the Indo-China war of 1962, Major Dhan Singh Thapa defended his post with utmost bravery and inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy.

Subedar Joginder Singh

The Chinese Army was trying some adventures in the regions of Arunachal Pradesh during the 1962 war and Subedar Joginder Singh’s platoon repulsed two attacks in the area. Joginder gave his life while defending his position but not before taking a high toll on the Chinese Army.

Major Shaitan Singh

In 1962, Major Shaitan was commanding his troops at the Rezang La when the Chinese attacked. Despite being badly wounded, Major Shaitan Singh displayed the utmost amount of courage and kept fighting and also encouraged his men to push back the enemy.

Lieutenant Colonel Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore

Despite being wounded while an attack on the enemy during the 1965 war, Lieutenant Colonel refused to be evacuated. He bravely led his men to capture Wazirwali, Jassoran, and Butur-Dograndi.

Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid

CQM Abdul Hamid led his battalion after the Pakistani Army attacked with Patton tanks in the Khem Karan sector. On 10 September 1965, Abdul Hamid fought back at the enemy with all bravery and gave a tough pushback before laying down his life for the nation.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka

During the 1971 Indo-Pak war Lance Naik Ekka led the forward company of 14 GUARDS during an attack on enemy defenses in Gangasagar. He successfully charged an attack against two Army bunkers and stopped two machine guns that were restricting the movement of Indian troops.

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon of 18 Squadron engaged with four Pak Sabres aircraft during an attack on Srinagar airbase in 1971. Despite high-risk in flying, the Flying Officer displayed the utmost courage to engage the Pakistani aircraft that laid down his life after being shot by one of the Sabres.

Major Hoshiar Singh

On 15 December 1971, Major Hoshiar Singh's troops came under heavy shelling during an operation at an enemy locality of Jarpal. Major Hoshiar bravely led the attack the completed his objective while indulging in a hand to hand combat.

Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal

16 December 1971 when young Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal decided to reinforce B squadron with his tank. He successfully defended his men and destroyed 5 enemy tanks in the operation. Arun was ordered to pull back, but he refused and continued fighting till his last breath.

Naib Subedar Bana Singh

Naib Subedar Bana Singh volunteered to clear Quaid Post, at Siachen Glacier. The post was held by the Pakistani army and was at an altitude of 21,000 feet above mean sea level. When the troops led by Bana Singh charged on Pakistani army with bayonets, it was a bloodbath and many Pakistani soldiers were killed while many jumped from the cliff fearing the Indian Army.

Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran

After being ambushed by the enemy, Major Parameswaran displayed the presence of mind and encircled the enemy from the rear end, which took them by surprise. His smartness and courage led to the recovery of ammunition and arms while the militants were also killed.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey

During the Kargil War, troops led by Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey came under heavy enemy fire when they were moving to clear Khalubar Ridge in Batalik, Jammu & Kashmir. Lieutenant Pandey countered the enemy attack fearlessly and destroyed many enemy bunkers before making a supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav

Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav was part of the Ghatak platoon which was tasked to achieve enemy clearance from the Tiger Hill top during the Kargil war. Grenadier Yadav fought bravely and charged against the enemy bunker, killing three Pakistani soldiers.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar

Rifleman Sanjay was part of the team which was assigned the mission to capture the area of Flat Top on July 4, 1999, in Mushkoh Valley. He completed the mission after killing many Pakistani soldiers and making the others flee the war zone.

Captain Vikram Batra

After excelling in several important missions during the Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra displayed the utmost amount of courage to fight the enemy, and during an operation to capture Point 4875, Captain laid down his life while protecting his men.