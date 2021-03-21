OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Param Bir Singh confirms he sent letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sunday confirmed that the sensational letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was sent from his email id, reported news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister's Office had on Saturday said that letter from Singh, in which he detailed how the state home minister Anil Deshmukh had asked arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect 100 crore for Deshmukh every month, was received from a different email address, not his official one and was without Singh's signature.

The Chief Minister's office also said that the new email address needs to be checked for which Home Ministry was attempting to contact Singh.

Deshmukh on Param Bir's allegations

Deshmukh had on Saturday refuted all the allegations against him said that he is filing a defamation suit against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Deshmukh also said that the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action."

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze case very professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance.

Waze was arrested by the NIA last week in connection with the recovery of explosives-laden Scorpio near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here last month.

The NIA has also taken over the case related to the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran, from whose possession the SUV had been allegedly stolen.

